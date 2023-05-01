DSA Receives $50M Army Contract to Support Multi-Domain Operations Capabilities; Fran Pierce Quoted

Data Systems Analysts has booked a three-year, $50 million Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services task order to assist the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center and Army G2.

The award calls for DSA to deliver advanced research and prototyping , technology identification, technology insertion/exploitation, integration and sustainment for Multi-Domain Operations capabilities, the Aberdeen, Maryland-based organization announced on Monday.

“We are honored to be selected to provide these critical services to the US Army DEVCOM C5ISR and Army G2. Our team is committed to delivering the highest level of service to support the mission of the US Army, and we are excited to help them achieve their strategic objectives,” commented DSA CEO Fran Pierce .

Contracting activities under the Technology Enabled Analytics task order will support proof of concept and pilot efforts, ongoing initiatives and currently fielded systems Army-wide.

This win represents a continuation of DSA’s strategic focus on offering mission-critical support to the Army and intelligence community. In its efforts, the enterprise has reportedly built a longstanding relationship with the service branch.

“With this award, DSA continues to be a trusted contractor supporting the entire Joint Force. We strive to support this critical mission in the protection of our nation’s warfighters,” Pierce said.

Prior to receiving this task order, DSA secured a spot on the Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-3 Services potential $12.1 billion, multiple award vehicle. Under this award, which will run through September 2023, the company is providing an array of information technology services for the military branch.