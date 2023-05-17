DOD to Replace ESS Program With Microsoft Cyber Tools; Redhorse’s John Zangardi Quoted

The Department of Defense is moving to replace the Endpoint Security Solutions program with a suite of cybersecurity tools from Microsoft, Newsweek reported Tuesday.

Launched in 2007, the ESS program enabled DOD to buy and customized cybersecurity tools from different companies.

David McKeown, deputy chief information officer for cybersecurity of DOD and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, confirmed to the publication about the department’s adoption of Microsoft Defender.

“Microsoft Defender will provide DOD an integrated cybersecurity solution that promises to satisfy most, if not all, of the capabilities we require” to ensure the security of the U.S. military’s networks, McKeown said through email.

The move comes amid opposition from information technology experts that replacing the program with tools from the software company would make DOD more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

A former senior defense official told Newsweek that senior IT leaders from military branches were not in favor of the move and expressed concern about the Pentagon’s reliance on a single software company.

McKeown disputed the claims and expressed confidence in the capability of Microsoft’s security tools.

John Zangardi, CEO of Redhorse and a 2023 Wash100 Award winner, told the publication that he stressed the significance of “removing single points of failure” and “the importance of security tool diversity and redundancy” during his time as an IT executive within the federal government.

“Today’s digital infrastructures are incredibly complex, a bit like a modern commercial or military aircraft,” said Zangardi, who served as DOD’s acting CIO in 2017.

“Those aircraft are built with multiple backup systems. If one part of a system fails, the entire aircraft can still function safely with the backup systems. Redundancy is an added guarantee of safety and lets complex systems be more reliable than the sum of their parts. In the same way, security tool diversity can provide backup and redundancy for digital infrastructure,” he added.