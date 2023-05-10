CYBERCOM Releases Changes to 2023 Command Challenge Problem Set; Gen. Paul Nakasone Quoted

The U.S. Cyber Command published a revised version of its Command Challenge Problem Set, which details areas of improvement that the branch can address through collaboration with commercial and academic partners, CYBERCOM said Tuesday.

The document is based on the 2020 Technical Challenge Problem Set, and is available on the Technical Outreach Division page of CYBERCOM’s website.

The branch is looking for novel and innovative technologies in six problem categories: vulnerabilities and exploits; network security, monitoring and visualization; modeling and predictive analytics; persona and identity; permeability and agility across domains; and infrastructure and transport.

Solutions to vulnerabilities and exploits include reverse engineering, defensive patching, and malware fingerprint and signature detection. Meanwhile, challenges in network security range from knowledge and awareness, to defendable network approaches.

In the predictive analysis category, issues include data environment forecasting and automation of threat discovery and anomaly detection.

Problems that need to be addressed in the identity category are misrepresentation, cryptocurrency, malign influence and multi-factor authentication vulnerabilities.

“As we work to defend the nation against some of the most challenging threats today and look forward to using them to increase our dialogue and collaboration with industry, academia, and foreign partners,” said Gen. Paul Nakasone CYBERCOM Commander and Wash100 award recipient.