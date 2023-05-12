CISA CIO Bob Costello on Agency’s Priorities

Bob Costello , chief information officer at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency , said that modernization, streamlining a fragmented infrastructure and ensuring the cybersecurity of technology systems are major CISA priorities , FCW reported Thursday.

He noted that CISA’s focus on cybersecurity is critical as the agency receives data shared by both industry and other government agencies.

“As we mature our internal processes, we have very tight working relationships with the insider threat program and other aspects of CISA to ensure that if we do have something that goes wrong or if data gets out that shouldn’t, we know how to respond to it and we can identify it very quickly,” Costello said.

He mentioned several organizational changes enacted within CISA’s CIO office and discussed his office’s objective to ensure that the technology platforms it deploys meet the needs of users.

“How do we partner, particularly with the mission side, to ensure that we’re delivering systems that they can utilize, and also giving them enough freedom to operate the way that they need to?” said Costello.