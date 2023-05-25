Career Logistician John Hall Appointed DeCA Director & CEO

John Hall, assistant deputy chief of staff of the U.S. Army, has been appointed director and CEO of the Defense Commissary Agency.

He will take the helm at DeCA on June 4 and oversee the operations of nearly 240 commissaries across 45 states and 13 countries, with annual sales of over $4.4 billion.

“Commissaries help sustain our military communities by providing food security through significant savings, healthy food options, clean and safe stores, convenience and premier customer service,” Hall said.

He will replace Grier Martin, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs, who held the role on an acting basis in early April following the retirement of Bill Moore.

Hall previously served as deputy to the commanding general of U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command, where he helped implement joint sustainment concepts and capabilities.

Before that, he was director of the defense element of the Health and Human Services/Department of Defense COVID-19 Countermeasures Acceleration Group.