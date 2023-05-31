Biden Eyes Gen. Eric Smith to Lead Marine Corps as Commandant

Gen. Eric Smith, assistant commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, is expected to be nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as head of the service branch, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Smith would succeed Gen. David Berger, who is set to retire after serving for four years as commandant of USMC, on the Joint Chiefs of Staff if confirmed by the Senate.

Sources familiar with the matter said the White House could disclose Smith’s nomination in the next few days.

Smith previously served as deputy commandant for combat development and integration and as senior military assistant to the deputy secretary of defense and secretary of defense.

He also served as head of Marine Corps Forces Southern Command, III Marine Expeditionary Force, 1st Marine Division and Marine Corps Combat Development Command.