Beth Killoran to Join GAO as CIO

Beth Killoran, deputy chief information officer at the General Services Administration, will serve as CIO of the Government Accountability Office, effective May 7, Fedscoop reported Monday.

Prior to GSA, she served as CIO at the Department of Health and Human Services for three years.

Killoran’s career additionally includes nearly four years at the Department of Homeland Security, where she served as director of the Program Management Office Enterprise System Development Office and deputy director of the office of program accountability and risk management.

She also served as director of program management and integration at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

According to Federal News Network, Killoran will succeed Howard Williams at GAO and will help the congressional watchdog improve its cybersecurity posture and advance information technology modernization efforts.