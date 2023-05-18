Army Contracting Command Signs Enterprise Agreement With Carahsoft for ServiceNow Licenses

A team from Army Contracting Command-Rock Island’s Information Technology Directorate has formed an enterprise agreement with Carahsoft Technology to deliver a full suite of ServiceNow licenses to the U.S. Army.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is valued at $432 million over five years and covers the provision of 1.2 million licenses for software and hardware asset management, information technology asset management, IT operations management and customer service management, the Army said Wednesday.

“This enterprise agreements consolidation of the existing licenses and purchase of additional licenses utilizes buying power to provide the Army with a discounted price and make the products and services available to all the Army,” said Ashley Smith, a contracting officer within ACC-RI’s Information Technology Directorate.

Without the enterprise agreement, the Army would have spent approximately $3.9 billion on ServiceNow product licenses over a five-year course.

“Spending $3.9 billion is unaffordable to the Army and never could have been procured on an individual or command basis, leaving the Army unable to utilize the full benefits of the ServiceNow suite of products,” Smith said.