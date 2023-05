AFRL Information Directorate Advances Quantum Research to Secure Military Data Communications

Researchers from the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Information Directorate are working to advance quantum computing hardware research and development for future military applications, including enabling “ultra-secure” data communication.

Quantum computing has the potential to strengthen already secure communication systems as the fundamental principles of quantum mechanics make it more difficult for hackers to obtain useful information, AFRL said on Thursday.

According to the laboratory, quantum superposition and entanglement make quantum-based communication platforms more resistant to tampering than legacy systems.

To progress its quantum initiatives, AFRL’s Information Directorate is collaborating with industry partners, including IBM, IonQ and PsiQuantum.

In 2022, PsiQuantum secured a $22.5 million contract to help AFRL design, develop and produce quantum photonic chips at GlobalFoundries’ semiconductor chip fab in Malta, New York.