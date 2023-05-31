Acting CTO Don Yeske to Leave Department of the Navy CIO for DHS

Don Yeske, acting chief technology officer at the Department of the Navy’s office of the chief information officer, will step down from his current role on June 16 to assume a new position at the Department of Homeland Security, he announced in a LinkedIn post.

In January, he took over the position at DON CIO from Jane Rathburn, who was promoted to principal deputy CIO.

In his post on the social media platform, Yeske mentioned the information technology modernization initiatives his team has implemented.

“I’m also deeply proud of the work this team has done over the past year and a half, which includes things like laying out our full technology strategy, designating the very first DON-wide enterprise IT service (the Naval Integrated Modeling Environment), creating Naval Identity Services, and articulating a vision and strategy for transforming our legacy global networks into a modern, data-centric ecosystem,” he wrote.

Yeske joined DON CIO in October 2021 as chief solutions architect.

He previously served as head of the expeditionary enterprise systems and services division at the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic.

Prior to NIWC Atlantic, Yeske was head of future operations at the U.S. Marine Corps headquarters. He also served as a senior IT adviser at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The executive additionally held IT roles at SAIC and Northrop Grumman.