14 New Members Appointed to SEC’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee welcomed 14 new members who will succeed representatives reaching the end of their four-year term.

The committee currently has two incumbent members, Applied Genetic Technologies Founder Sue Washer and BlocPower Founder and CEO Donnel Baird and three other non-voting representatives, SEC said Thursday.

The advisory panel was established in 2016 to replace SEC’s Advisory Committee on Small and Emerging Companies. It is comprised of investors, advisers and entrepreneurs of small and marginalized businesses, including women- and minority-owned companies.

“I thank the new members for agreeing to serve on the Advisory Committee, which plays an important role in our work to facilitate capital formation for companies of every size,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said. “Small businesses employ nearly half of America’s workforce and make up more than 99 percent of America’s businesses. The investors, entrepreneurs, and advisors named today understand this well, and I am pleased the SEC will benefit from their perspective.”

The new SEC-appointed members are:

Wemimo Abbey – co-founder and CEO, Esusu

Stacey Bowers – professor, University of Denver Sturm College of Law; of counsel, 3Pillars Law

George Cook – co-founder and CEO, Honeycomb Credit

Vincent Cordero – partner, co-ceo and chief business officer, Mucho Mas Media

Marcia Dawood – venture partner, Mindshift Capital

Bart Dillashaw – founder, Enterprise Legal Studio

Herbert Drayton III – founder and managing partner, HI Mark Capital

Erica Duignan – founder and general partner, Reign Ventures

Diego Mariscal – CEO, founder and chief disabled officer, 2Gether-International

Laura Niklason – founder, president, and CEO, Humacyte

Davyeon Ross – co-founder and president, ShotTracker

Jasmin Sethi – CEO and founder, Sethi Clarity Advisors

Aren Sharifi – attorney, Kutak Rock LLP

Dennis Sugino – founder, Kansa Advisory