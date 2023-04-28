Pentagon Begins Search for Defense Innovation Board Executive Director

The Department of Defense is seeking an executive director who will provide direction, planning, coordination and management for the Defense Innovation Board.

Upon assuming the position, the new appointee will work with the DIB chairman and DOD sponsor to develop study activities for the board and aid in the creation of reports while conducting all research, technical, administrative and financial support operations for the board, according to a USAJobs notice published Thursday.

Incumbent responsibilities also include establishing engagement plans for the execution of DIB studies, leading civilians, contractors, military personnel and voluntary staff members and overseeing the board’s responses to the Office of the Secretary of Defense and congressional taskings.

The DIB executive director position is located in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

Applications are due May 11.

Created in 2016 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the DIB offers independent recommendations to the secretary of defense and other senior DOD officials on innovative approaches to tackle challenges within the areas of people and culture, technology and capabilities and practices and operations.