OSTP Spearheads RFI to Revise 2011 EHS Research Strategy for Nanotechnology

The National Nanotechnology Coordination Office is soliciting public comment on possible revisions to the Environmental, Health, and Safety Research Strategy, created in 2011 by the National Nanotechnology Initiative.

In a request for information published in the Federal Register, NNCO said it is interested in better approaches to improve ethical, legal and social aspects of nanotechnology in the EHS research strategy.

The Nanotechnology Environmental and Health Implications Working Group has commenced its review of the 2011 EHS research strategy under the instruction of the Office of Science and Technology Policy. OSTP is seeking an updated plan that uses science-based risk analysis and management.

NEHI is looking for industry feedback regarding research accomplishments from human health and exposure assessment, environment, risk assessment and management methods, informatics and modeling, and nanomaterial measurement infrastructure. The working group also wants respondents to identify gaps in addressing the key research areas in the strategy.

The RFI will close on June 2.