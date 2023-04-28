NGA Posts Solicitation for Project Maven Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has begun seeking proposals for a potential five-year, firm-fixed-price contract to develop an open-source, unclassified reporting platform to assess artificial intelligence supply chain risks for Project Maven.
According to a notice posted to SAM.gov on Monday, the new system should enable mission reporting and information sharing on high and critical threats within the organization’s supply chain.
The platform is expected to map relationships between AI developers, find potentially problematic links within vendor networks, identify capabilities and practices of each vendor, organize a data-labeling effort and generate reports that can be shared to increase situational awareness.
The contract will consist of a one-year base period with four option years, and is set aside for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. Vendors have until May 25 to respond to the solicitation.