NGA Posts Solicitation for Project Maven Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has begun seeking proposals for a potential five-year, firm-fixed-price contract to develop an open-source, unclassified reporting platform to assess artificial intelligence supply chain risks for Project Maven.

According to a notice posted to SAM.gov on Monday, the new system should enable mission reporting and information sharing on high and critical threats within the organization’s supply chain .

The platform is expected to map relationships between AI developers, find potentially problematic links within vendor networks, identify capabilities and practices of each vendor, organize a data-labeling effort and generate reports that can be shared to increase situational awareness.

The contract will consist of a one-year base period with four option years, and is set aside for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. Vendors have until May 25 to respond to the solicitation.