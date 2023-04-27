National AI Advisory Committee Report Highlights Need for AI Standards

The National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee has released its inaugural report calling upon the U.S. government to directly address AI concerns and create AI rules and standards compatible with democratic values.

Objectives and recommended actions were divided into four major themes: leadership in trustworthy AI , leadership in research and development, supporting the U.S. workforce and providing opportunity and international cooperation, according to the final report.

Suggestions include creating federal AI leadership roles, training civil servants in AI, establishing research and development programs and a large-scale national AI research resource, scaling an AI-informed workforce and boosting international collaboration on AI diplomacy, among numerous others.

The advisory panel recommended several specific actions, such as supporting public and private adoption of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s AI Risk Management Framework, creating a chief responsible AI officer, establishing an emerging technology council, funding AI work at NIST and ensuring sufficient resources for AI-related civil rights enforcement.

In May 2022, the Department of Commerce announced the creation of NAIAC , which is administered by NIST.