INSA Publishes Recommendations for Government-Industry Collaboration on Cyber Defense

The Intelligence and National Security Alliance has published a paper highlighting the importance of the private sector in strengthening cybersecurity in U.S. government operations.

Public-private collaboration, such as what has been demonstrated in the support of Ukraine during the Russian invasion, can improve the cyber resilience of U.S. critical infrastructure, INSA said Tuesday.

The paper, entitled “Industry Contributions to U.S. Government Offensive Cyber Operations,” suggested that commercial entities’ experience from online attacks have enabled them to gain technical background to preempt or prevent security threats.

In order to effectively leverage private-public IT defense cooperation, INSA’s Cyber Council recommended the creation of a Cyber National Guard for state, local and federal deployment. It also called for the establishment of a Corporate Cyber Reserve, which will leverage private IT defense capabilities to support government institutions.

Other possible approaches include forming a private sector advisory committee under the U.S. Cyber Command, or a whole-of-nation alliance to gain input from the tech and commercial industries, as well as the academic and scientific communities.

