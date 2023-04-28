IBM Executive Dan Chenok Outlines Recommendations to Use Cloud for Digital Modernization

Dan Chenok, executive director of the IBM Center for The Business of Government, has provided a list of recommendations for agencies to advance the adoption of cloud to accelerate digital modernization efforts across the federal government.

“It is important to have a diverse ecosystem of partners to help government effectively address these challenges as no single IT provider can solve today’s government challenges alone. Government should evaluate collaborative teams from a full spectrum of industry players from global cloud service providers to small businesses,” Chenok wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.

Chenok said that federal modernization efforts should not be geared toward a single cloud service provider, as a hybrid multi-cloud environment offers greater flexibility to support a variety of programs.

Agencies must also implement edge computing to enable devices in remote locations to process data in place or where a mission happens.

Chenok also recommended that agencies reorient incentives to modernize business processes, establish interoperability among multiple cloud and infrastructure vendors and streamline the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification process.