Frank Calvelli Assesses Performance of Space Acquisition Programs Through Scorecard

Frank Calvelli, assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisitions and integration, has concluded and submitted to Air Force Secretary and 2023 Wash100 awardee Frank Kendall his first “scorecard” on the performance of Space Force acquisition programs, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

A senior official with the Space Force told the publication the scorecard includes five acquisition programs that are in the “red” category or are struggling to meet the service’s requirements.

“The intent of the report was to provide a portfolio-level overview on Space Force programs and track year-over-year changes in the number of programs meeting their cost, schedule, and technical performance commitments,” Calvelli said in a statement to the website.

“Looking at the data, there is more work to be done to meet the desired cost and schedule results, and we continue to drive program management discipline in line with my nine acquisition tenets and simple formula for going fast in space acquisition,” he added.

In October, Calvelli released a memo outlining nine “space acquisition tenets” meant to transform the way the service procures space systems. These tenets include advancing the development of smaller satellites, getting the acquisition strategy correct and awarding contracts with realistic cost and schedule targets.

