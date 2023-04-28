Department of the Air Force Justifies Budget Request in Fiscal Year 2024 Posture Statement

Top Department of the Air Force leaders recently delivered a posture statement to the House Armed Services Committee to make a case for the department’s $215.1 billion budget for fiscal year 2024.

In the joint statement, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall , AF Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown and Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman said that the department’s new spending plan reflects key investment efforts vital to addressing priorities under the National Defense Strategy.

They noted the Space Force’s plans to enhance the resilience of systems in positioning, navigation and timing, battle management and nuclear command, control and communications through modernization.

DAF intends to prioritize the implementation of the Air Force Force Generation model to strengthen military readiness throughout the branch and aims to improve operations through its Agile Combat Employment, Flying Hour and Weapon System Sustainment programs.

The department underscored the need to modernize its resources and retire legacy systems in order to defeat growing threats, which are driven primarily by technological advancements.

