DARPA Taps General Dynamics Subsidiary to Develop Submarine Propulsor Tech

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has chosen a General Dynamics subsidiary to participate in a project aimed at developing propulsor technology for potential use in a submarine or an unmanned underwater vehicle.

Applied Physical Sciences won a one-year, $9.4 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract after a competitive acquisition process for DARPA’s Advanced Propulsor Experimental program, the Department of Defense said Friday.

DARPA began soliciting proposals for its APEX effort in 2022 in a bid to find innovations in classified and unclassified propulsor technologies that could help power underwater platforms.

The project initially had a 12-month base performance period, followed by two options with performance periods of nine months and three months, respectively, according to the broad agency announcement.

Applied Physical Sciences will perform contract work primarily in Connecticut. Other performance locations include California, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The agency received three bids for the project and obligated $7 million in fiscal 2023 research, development, test and engineering funds at the time of award.