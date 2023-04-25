Brig. Gen. Wayne Barker to Head Army Intelligence & Electronic Warfare Office

Brig. Gen. Wayne Barker, deputy program executive officer for intelligence, electronic warfare and sensors at the U.S. Army since July 2021, has been tapped to head the Program Executive Office for IEW&S at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, the White House announced Monday.

As deputy PEO, Barker oversaw the development, acquisition and fielding of new warfighting capabilities in electronic warfare, intelligence, navigation and timing, biometrics and target acquisition.

He will take over responsibilities from Mark Kitz, who assumed leadership at the PEO IEW&S in May 2021.

Barker previously served as the chief of staff to the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology.

Before that, he was also the assistant PEO for enterprise information systems and led the integration of the Army’s Enterprise Resource Planning systems.

His military career additionally includes time as project manager for soldier warrior at PEO Soldier.