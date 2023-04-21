Brig. Gen. Jason Cothern on Space Systems Command’s Rebranded Commercial Space Office

Space Systems Command, the U.S. Space Force’s acquisition arm, has rebranded its Commercial Services Office as the Commercial Space Office as part of efforts to expand access to industry capabilities, Breaking Defense reported on Thursday.

“We’ve realized we need to reimagine our Commercial Services Office. Because that had ‘services’ in it, that really focused people only in the services realm and so, the boss, Gen. [Michael] Guetlein, has has decided to reimagine that office to become the Commercial Space Office,” Brig. Gen. Jason Cothern, deputy commander of SSC, said at a symposium on Wednesday.

Col. Rich Kniseley will lead the rebranded office, which will serve as a higher-level group with oversight of several contracting units and outreach efforts.

In an interview with the publication, Kniseley called the rebranding an important move because the command is not only interested in services but also in end-user items and other capabilities.

“At the end of the day, I want to be a customer in the commercial market,” he added.