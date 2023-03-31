Biden Administration Publishes New Private & Public Sector Commitments to Support EV Acceleration Challenge

The Biden administration unveiled a series of initiatives that will help advance its Electric Vehicle Acceleration Challenge.

The new public and private investments will focus on fleet expansion, commercial and multifamily battery charging, and consumer education, support, tools and resources, the White House announced Thursday.

Large and small businesses and organizations have made commitments to support the administration’s 2030 EV target. Amazon said it has deployed 3,000 out of the 100,000 electric delivery vehicles it pledged to roll out over the next seven years. School bus supplier First Student committed to converting 30,000 of its gas-powered units to electric by 2035.

To support community charging, Prologis vowed to incorporate EV charging capabilities in its eligible real estate properties, and also switch to clean energy-powered vehicles for its maintenance operations. SWTCH pledged to deploy more than 20,000 EV chargers to underserved communities with multi-family buildings by 2024.

A number of organizations have collaborated to disseminate information and promote electrified automobiles to the public. Consumer Reports launched the online Electric Vehicle Savings Finder, which discusses federal, state and local incentives for purchasing EVs. Google said it is working on a new search engine that will primarily yield information on federal guidelines, passenger vehicle tax credits and other critical facts.

The Electric Vehicle Association teamed up with the Sierra Club, Plug in America, and EVHybridNoire to organize more than 300 networking events this year alone.