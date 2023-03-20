White House Publishes National Aeronautics Science & Technology Priorities

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has released a document outlining the current administration’s strategic priorities to foster public-private partnerships and enable governmentwide collaboration as part of efforts to broaden U.S. leadership in aeronautics.

The National Aeronautics Science and Technology Priorities document details the U.S. government’s three strategic priorities: achieving sustainable aviation, transforming the national airspace system and promoting connectivity and speed.

To advance the first strategy, the current administration will back the development of new aircraft and engine technologies and domestic production and usage of sustainable aviation fuels.

The U.S. government will pursue NAS modernization by prioritizing the efforts of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Next Generation Air Transportation System or NextGen Program and pushing the integration of new aeronautics platforms such as small drones and advanced air mobility vehicles.

The government will also support research and development work on hypersonic flight systems to promote connectivity and speed.

The document also enumerates the seven principles the U.S. government will adopt to enact the three priorities. These principles are promoting safety; protecting the environment; advancing global economic competitiveness; accelerating innovation; strengthening national security, developing the workforce; and prioritizing equitable access to air transportation.