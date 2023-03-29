White House Forum Provides Government, Industry Leaders Venue to Discuss Space Systems Cybersecurity

The Office of the National Cyber Director and the National Space Council hosted a forum on Tuesday to enable government and industry executives to discuss ways to improve cybersecurity in the space sector.

Representatives from industry cited the need to field quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms and ensure the security of open source libraries, while government officials mentioned the importance of having comprehensive guidance that could help developers and operators improve the cybersecurity of space systems, the White House said Tuesday.

Agencies also made commitments to advance space systems cybersecurity.

ONCD will conduct workshops to understand industry views on existing cybersecurity policies for space platforms and identify gaps that require more specific guidance.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology plans to release in fiscal 2023 a final report that seeks to provide commercial satellite operators with a method for implementing the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.