White House Bans Government Use of Commercial Spyware With New Executive Order

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to counter the misuse of commercial spyware by precluding U.S. federal agencies from operationally using such cyber surveillance tools that pose national security risks.

The EO also intends to address the misuse of such technologies by foreign entities to facilitate repression and human rights abuses, the White House said Monday.

The presidential directive establishes security, counterintelligence and improper use factors that indicate such risks and outlines remedial steps that vendors of commercial spyware can take to mitigate the identified risks.

Additionally included in the EO are information sharing and reporting requirements pertaining to the executive branch to ensure that agencies can make informed decisions based on updated information.

The White House said the new policy will further advance the administration’s National Security Strategy and strengthen international cooperation to promote industry reform and responsible use of surveillance technology.