Watch: Amentum CEO John Heller Shares How UAVs Are ‘Changing the Battlefield’

Technology is developing and advancing at a rapid pace, and leaders from government and industry alike are working to harness these changes at the speed of innovation. For Amentum, the company is viewing emerging technologies through the lens of their core growth markets.

In the area of engineering modernization, Amentum CEO John Heller said unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVS, and counter UAVs hold great potential for the future of defense and represent a major growth market for the company.

“We’ve seen just recently on the battlefield over in Ukraine how effective autonomous technology can be on the battlefield — how it’s really changing our idea of how the battlefield field will operate not just today, but just perceiving change for the future,” said Heller, a 2023 Wash100 Award winner, in an exclusive video interview with Executive Mosaic.

Heller explained that Amentum has “tremendous experience” in UAVs as well as an established leadership position in operating and maintaining UAVs for the U.S. government. Beyond Amentum’s work on its own though, the company is forging key partnerships with technology companies as it expands its UAV portfolio and offerings.

The company is working with Spark AI to develop “the next generation of artificial intelligence to help deliver unmanned, autonomous technology to the battlefield,” Heller said, noting that he also sees major applications for autonomous technology off the battlefield too, specifically in helping businesses operate more effectively.

Additionally, Amentum is partnering with DJI and Deep Trekker to develop drones that can assist in cleaning environmental waste or help with dangerous environmental problems, Heller mentioned.

