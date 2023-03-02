VA Appoints Guy Kiyokawa Acting Deputy Secretary; Denis McDonough Quoted

Guy Kiyokawa has been named acting deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs following the resignation of Deputy Secretary Donald Remy.

Kiyokawa, who was appointed as VA’s assistant secretary for enterprise integration in 2021, will temporarily replace Remy effective April 1, the agency said Wednesday.

At the Office of Enterprise Integration, Kiyokawa advises VA Secretary Denis McDonough and other senior agency leaders interagency coordination and collaboration, strategic planning, statistics and governance, data analytics, and performance and risk management.

Prior to that, he was deputy director of the Defense Health Agency, and a Medical Services Corps officer in the U.S. Army earlier in his career.

McDonough commented that Kiyokawa “will do an excellent job helping lead VA as we transition from Mr. Remy to a new, Senate-confirmed deputy secretary.”

“Deputy Secretary Remy is a great leader, a true friend, and a steadfast public servant,” McDonough remarked. “He’s helped lead VA through the pandemic and to the point where we are delivering more care and more benefits to more Veterans than ever before. We fully respect his decision to move on after nearly two years of unwavering service.”