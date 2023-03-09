Virginia Rone, USDA Assistant Inspector General, Becomes Executive Director of Pandemic Response Accountability Committee

Virginia Rone, assistant inspector general for analytics and innovation at the Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, has been named executive director of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

She was selected by Mark Lee Greenblatt, chair of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, which oversees the committee, PRAC announced Wednesday.

The committee was established in 2020 to ensure proper spending of more than $5 trillion in funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and related legislation. It is currently led by Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz as chair and NASA Inspector General Paul Martin as vice chair.

Rone joins PRAC after working for five years in USDA. She spent most of her 20-year career in government service, including as chief oversight advisor at the Office of Management and Budget. Prior to that, she was deputy assistant commissioner of debt management services at the Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of Fiscal Service.

“I look forward to working with the extraordinary PRAC staff and the oversight community to continue to conduct meaningful oversight, to enhance transparency, and to publish products that demonstrate the power of government analytics,” Rone remarked.