US Navy Posts Small Business RFI for Tech Contract to Support F-35 Aircraft Program

The Department of the Navy is soliciting information from small businesses that can perform procurement, buildout and migration of classified IT services for the F-35 Lightning II program.

In a notice posted Monday on SAM.gov, the service branch said it is looking to upgrade the IT and cybersecurity systems of the F-35 Joint Program Office in order to support fielding the aircraft.

The request for information is open to small enterprises with top secret facility clearance that would be responsible for software services, as well as establishing a data center within 45 miles of the Pentagon.

Their technical tasks will cover database administration, information assurance processing, software and hardware management and off-board mission support. The chosen vendor will also be required to maintain a test and integration laboratory for technologies that will be useful to the F-35 JPO.

The service branch will accept RFI responses until March 31.