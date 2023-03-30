University of Colorado Boulder to Manage NASA Snow & Ice Distributed Active Archive Center Under $68M Contract

The University of Colorado Boulder has landed a potential $68.2 million contract to help NASA manage and operate a data center that distributes and archives data on snow and ice processes.

The cost-no-fee completion contract has a one-year base period of performance that will run from April 1 through March 31, 2024, and includes options to extend work until May 31, 2028, NASA said Thursday.

Contract work will occur at NASA’s National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado.

The NSIDC Distributed Active Archive Center is responsible for disseminating cryosphere and climate-related products from a variety of sensors from NASA’s Earth Observing System, including the Advanced Microwave Scanning Radiometer for EOS and the Airborne Snow Observatory.

The center is part of NASA’s Earth Observing System Data and Information System, which oversees the agency’s entire Earth science data life cycle.