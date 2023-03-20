US-Ireland R&D Partnership Invests in 27 Institutions to Innovate in Various Scientific Fields

Twenty-seven research institutions are slated to receive a total of $21 million in funding through the U.S.-Ireland Research and Development Partnership, a scientific collaboration involving the United States, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The landmark investment is expected to fund 12 awards for studies ranging from robotics, to 5G communication, quantum computing and wearable health diagnostics, the U.S. National Science Foundation announced Friday.

The partnership was formed in 2020 as a trilateral effort to address challenges in potentially pivotal research fields, such as nanoscale science and engineering, telecommunications, sensors, cybersecurity and sustainability.

From Northern Ireland, the participating institutions are Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University. From the Republic of Ireland, the collaborators include Dublin City University, Maynooth University, South East Technological University, Trinity College Dublin, Tyndall National Institute, University College Dublin, and University of Galway.

Representing the U.S. are:

Georgia Institute of Technology

Harvard Medical School & Massachusetts General Hospital

James Madison University

Kent State University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

New York University

Texas A&M University

University of Arizona

University of Chicago

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of South Florida

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas at Dallas

University of Texas at San Antonio

University of Utah

University of Virginia

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

“This unique research partnership model aims to generate, at speed and scale, valuable discoveries and innovations which are transferable to the marketplace or will lead to enhancements in health, climate resilience and telecommunications to improve our world,” NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said. “I congratulate the awardees and look forward to seeing how their outcomes contribute to successfully addressing global challenges.”