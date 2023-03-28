Space Operations Command Gains Control of Lockheed-Built SBIRS GEO-6 Satellite

Space Systems Command has officially transferred control authority of the sixth Lockheed Martin-built Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit satellite to Space Operations Command.

The 2nd Space Warning Squadron of Space Delta 4 at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado is now operating the final SBIRS GEO satellite to support early detection of global missile threats, SSC said Monday.

Col. Daniel Walter, commander of Space Sensing Directorate’s Strategic Missile Warning Acquisition Delta, said the spacecraft “exceeded performance expectations during on-orbit testing.”

“It was a very clean calibration campaign, allowing us to declare operational acceptance about 40 percent faster than our historic average testing times,” Walter said.

SBIRS GEO-6, based on Lockheed’s updated LM 2100 spacecraft, launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, completing the Space Force’s missile-detection satellite constellation.