ServiceNow Taps Raj Iyer for Newly Created Global Head of Public Sector Post

Dr. Raj Iyer , former chief information officer at the U.S. Army and a two-time Wash100 Award winner, has joined digital workflow provider ServiceNow as global head of public sector.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said Monday that the executive, who is versed in both commercial and government business, will apply his three decades of experience to help enable digital transformation in an array of international markets.

In a statement, Iyer shared that the cloud-based impact ServiceNow could have on governments is what drew him to the organization.

“I’m thrilled to join a company that is equally as passionate and excited about the potential for change as ServiceNow. It has never been easier to leverage the power of a platform like ServiceNow to truly transform how governments serve their citizens,” Iyer continued.

Prior to his nearly two-and-a-half-year stint as the Army’s first civilian CIO — wherein he steered a $16 million dollar IT budget — Iyer was chief technology officer of the U.S. Army Materiel Command; senior technology advisor for Healthcare.gov at the Department of Health and Human Services; and director of data management for the Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command.

Additionally, Iyer has worked in the private sector in roles such as managing director of government and public services at Deloitte and CTO and vice president of product development at Aspire 3D / Imagecom, which he helped expand (and ultimately sell) from its days as a start-up in the 1990s.

His new company’s Now Platform is an end-to-end software that aims to ease digital migration through workflow enhancements. Iyer’s addition to the team and the creation of his position reflects ServiceNow’s recent public sector growth, attaining clients like the Defense Logistics Agency; the UK’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and the Crown Commercial Service; and Australia’s New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

Iyer is slated to oversee concentrated efforts to bring ServiceNow’s digital transformation offerings to government customers in Canada, Germany, France, Australia, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. through a scaled strategy and customized activities. In a LinkedIn post on Monday, he noted that, “the promise of digital transformation in the government has never been more real. Quite frankly, it’s an imperative.”

Iyer indicated he would be stepping down from his historic Army post in early January.