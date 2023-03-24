Letter From Congressional Republicans Calls on President Biden to Provide Cluster Munitions to Ukraine

A group of Congressional Republicans sent a letter calling on President Joe Biden to send dual purpose improved conventional munitions to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The letter was published Tuesday by the House Armed Services Committee, and authored by Committee Chair and Wash100 awardee Mike Rogers, R-Ala., and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, along with Sens. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

The lawmakers expressed their disappointment in the Biden administration’s current efforts to provide weapons and maneuver capability to Ukraine’s military, saying that it has hampered the country’s battlefield breakthroughs against Russia.

“Providing DPICM will allow Ukraine to compensate for Russia’s quantitative advantage in both personnel and artillery rounds, and will allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to concentrate their use of unitary warheads against higher-value Russian targets,” they wrote.

McCaul is chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, while Risch and Wicker are ranking members of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, respectively.