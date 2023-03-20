OUSD A&S CTO Christine Michienzi Becomes Senior Technology Adviser

Christine Michienzi has transitioned from chief technology officer to senior technology adviser at the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, she announced in a LinkedIn post.

Thee executive will be responsible for exploring innovations relevant to the design and development of the agency’s products and services and helping advance its procurement system.

Michienzi started her career in 1996 as a chemist and program manager at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, a position that she held for 18 years. She was a co-author in five patents for U.S. Navy gun propellant technologies. She was also a senior technologist at the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems.

At the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Michienzi began as a staff specialist of insensitive munitions. Her role included conducting risk and requirements analysis, as well as technical feasibility of technologies developed either by government or contractors.

She served in other posts within OSD A&S, such as senior industrial analyst of missiles and munitions under the Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy, and director of industrial assessments under the A&S Industrial Policy.