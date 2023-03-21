OPM Releases Implementation Guidance for Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program

The Office of Personnel Management has issued guidance for the implementation of a new program designed to help federal agencies further develop their cybersecurity workforce by providing their employees an opportunity to be deployed at other agencies for a period of six months to one year.

The Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program aligns with the White House National Cybersecurity Strategy and intends to enable cyber employees to further develop their skills and gain knowledge to advance their professional growth and support their home agencies, according to an OPM memo issued to federal chief human capital officers Friday.

“The Program will have a coordinated, Government-wide open period annually in November when all agencies can advertise rotation opportunities. Agencies will also have flexibility to announce rotations at any time of the year,” OPM Director Kiran Ahuja wrote in the memo.

The program will run through June 2027 and has two objectives. These are enabling detailees to attain a skill level in a different area with respect to cybersecurity, information technology and other cyber-related functions and promoting interagency and intra-agency integration and coordination of cyber practices, functions and personnel management.

OPM has called on agencies to appoint a program liaison within 30 days of the memo’s issuance.