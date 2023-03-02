NTIA Seeks Public Comment on Implementation of $2.7B Digital Equity Act Grant Programs

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration issued a request for comment on how to execute two Digital Equity Act grant programs with a total value of $2.7 billion.

NTIA announced Wednesday that it is seeking input on the implementation of the State Digital Equity Capacity Grant and the Competitive Digital Equity programs, which are part of its Internet for All initiative.

Internet for All was created to encourage and aid low-income households, minorities and other underrepresented communities regarding Internet adoption and meaningful use. The initiative is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Responses to the request for comment will influence the design, rules, and criteria for evaluating the $1.44 billion State Capacity Grant Program, which aims to help states and territories overcome challenges in digital economy.

NTIA will also use feedback to define the $1.25 billion Competitive Digital Equity Program, which will support schools, nonprofits and other organizations that have digital inclusion activities.

The administration will accept comments for a period of 60 days upon the notice’s publication on the Federal Register.