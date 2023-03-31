New GSA Guidance Shares Secure 5G Procurement Vehicles for Government Agencies

The General Services Administration issued guidelines to assist federal agencies in procuring 5G network technology.

The Acquisition Guidance for Procuring 5G Technology was developed by the wireless mobility solutions program of GSA’s Office of Information Technology Category and was designed to share best practices for deploying 5G, the agency announced Thursday.

GSA created the guidance in compliance with the Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2020 and its corresponding National Strategy to Secure 5G.

The document is geared toward government agencies’ acquisition teams, IT managers and procurement and contracting officers. The guide also includes possible requirements that need to be met by vendors, manufacturers and IT service providers.

According to GSA, 5G technology can be procured through other transaction authorities, as well as Federal Acquisition Regulation parts 12 and 15, as commercial contracts or non-commercial negotiated purchases. There are also provisions for including Trade Agreements Act clauses when the acquisition includes equipment or supplies.

“5G networks have the potential to be faster, more reliable, and serve many more devices — and could provide infrastructure to help with everything from smart buildings to telemedicine,” said Sonny Hashmi, commissioner of the GSA Federal Acquisition Service. “We’re pleased to be issuing this guidance to ensure that government can make the most of secure 5G in its efforts to deliver for the American people,” the Wash100 awardee added.