NASA Glenn Research Center Works to Speed Up Space Communications

A NASA research center has developed a new process of advancing the transfer and receiving of communications data between Earth and space assets to prevent signal disruption.

The Space Communications and Navigation-funded High-Rate Delay Tolerant Networking project at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland has developed a method that transfers data four times faster than current methods, the agency said Thursday.

“High-Rate DTN is designed with speed and efficiency to keep up with the data rates of newer laser and radio frequency communications systems,” Daniel Raible, principal investigator for the HDTN project.

The HDTN will be tested onboard the International Space Station by the ISS Joint Station Local Area Network team after multiple rounds of in-lab testing at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and Goddard Space Flight Center.

“HDTN has successfully demonstrated gigabit-per-second rates in highly realistic test environments similar to the network on the space station,” said Rachel Dudukovich, the project’s lead software engineer.