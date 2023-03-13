Marine Corps Launches 3-Year Pilot to Advance Software Development Capability

The U.S. Marine Corps has launched a software factory to accelerate the development of applications and technologies designed to support modernization efforts across the service branch.

Co-located with the Army Software Factory in Austin, Texas, the three-year pilot program aims to develop and implement software-based warfighting capabilities to maximize the Marines’ resources, the service branch said Friday.

“The Marine Corps Software Factory is about outcomes, creating advantage for Marines at the tactical edge, today,” remarked Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy, deputy commandant for information and chief information officer of USMC.

According to Glavy, the MCSWF will also harness the “power of information” to deliver capabilities to enhance mission readiness.

Marines selected to participate in the pilot will undergo three phases: a three-month technical accelerator to establish a baseline skillset, one-to-one mentoring with technical experts and a 24-month employment utilization to apply skills to real-world challenges.

