US Marine Corps Amends Logistics Doctrine to Include IT, Cybersecurity

The U.S. Marine Corps has revised a logistics doctrine first published in 1997 in an effort to align its conceptual framework with current warfighting principles.

The Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication 4, Logistics covers the branch’s increasing use of data and information technology, as well as other global challenges in expeditionary force sustainment, the service said Tuesday.

In the new version, cyberspace and space have been included in the five operational domains of the Marine Corps. It discusses how cyberthreats can disrupt the service’s logistics, and emphasizes the need for Marines to have an in-depth understanding of these threats.

The doctrine also highlights the importance of employing emerging technology in order to build a resilient physical network. Technology can strengthen both physical and virtual security and prevent logistical intrusion, according to MCDP 4.

MCDP 4 “represents a significant update to our logistics doctrine,” said Lt. Gen. Edward Banta, USMC deputy commandant for installations and logistics. “It provides a common framework for all Marines involved in logistics operations and will help ensure that we are able to sustain our operations in the most effective and efficient manner possible.”