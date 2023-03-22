Maj. Gen. Edmond Brown Appointed Army Futures Command Chief of Staff

Maj. Gen. Edmond Brown, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, has been named the next chief of staff of Army Futures Command, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Brown became the head of DEVCOM, a major subordinate command of Army Futures Command, in July 2021 and spearheaded the development of new warfighting capabilities while harnessing artificial intelligence, autonomy, robotics, advanced energetics and other emerging technologies.

He previously served as the deputy director and chief of staff of the Futures and Concepts Center, which evaluates the operational environment and develops future battlefield concepts and requirements.

Brown was also deputy commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Texas, and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan.