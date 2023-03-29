Sec. Austin Appears Before Senate Armed Services Committee to Justify $842B Budget Request

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee to endorse President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget proposal.

In his speech, published Tuesday, Austin said that the $842 billion defense budget request will fund strategies that include addressing threats posed by the government of China.

“I have three key priorities: to defend our nation, to take care of our outstanding people, and to succeed through teamwork,” Austin stated in his opening testimony. He explained that the funds will help continue implementation of the National Defense Strategy and National Security Strategy, and enable DOD to make the “largest-ever investments in both R&D and procurement.”

He highlighted the agency’s plans to invest a record $33.3 billion for space capabilities and resilience, as well as $61 billion for air and $48 billion for sea dominance.

Austin, a Wash100 Award recipient, justified the budget’s importance in supporting over-the-horizon counterterrorism efforts, including security challenges instigated by China and Russia. Other “21st century threats” such as climate change also need significant financial support.

He elaborated on DOD’s initiatives for its workforce by mentioning the proposed $146 billion investment in operations, training, and maintenance. He also touched on efforts to increase wages, fund mental health and medical care for veterans and their families, and establishing measures against sexual assault and other safety risks.