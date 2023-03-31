Laura Taylor-Kale Confirmed as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy

Laura Taylor-Kale , a fellow for innovation and economic competitiveness at the Council on Foreign Relations, has received Senate confirmation to serve as assistant secretary for industrial base policy at the Department of Defense .

According to Inside Defense, the Senate confirmed Taylor-Kale, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in May 2022, in a 63-27 vote Thursday.

Taylor-Kale’s previous roles include assistant secretary for manufacturing at the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration and senior adviser for policy and operations at the Overseas Private Investment Corp.

Earlier in her career, Taylor-Kale spent nearly a decade as a foreign service officer at the State Department, during which she was stationed at U.S. embassies in Afghanistan, Cote d’Ivoire and New Delhi, India.