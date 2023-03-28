Kathleen Featheringham Selected as VP of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning at Maximus

Kathleen Featheringham has joined Maximus as its new vice president of artificial intelligence and machine learning, bringing over two decades of experience in the public sector technology market to the company.

In this position, Featheringham will drive the development and growth of Maximus’ AI and advanced analytics portfolio under its Federal Technology Consulting Services business, the Tysons, Virginia-headquartered organization announced on Tuesday.

“Federal agency leaders understand the value and potential that emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning and advanced analytics can deliver and how an experienced partner like Maximus can make that reality,” said Scott Barr , who leads Maximus’ TCS unit.

He commented on Featheringham’s more than 20-year history in the industry, which he said is “unmatched” in the field and will help the Maximus team advance its approach to public sector technology transformation.

Featheringham emphasized the “extraordinary period for federal technology” that is currently informing the efforts of government agencies to better meet their mission, customer experience and service delivery goals.

Her career, she added, was built around the intersection of U.S. government missions and has placed a “special emphasis on the human element of adoption.”

“I joined Maximus to become part of a team that has shown federal agencies how the full potential of new technologies can be realized with a trusted partner,” said Featheringham.

Throughout her career, she has primarily focused on AI, data science, strategy and change management.

Prior to joining Maximus, Featheringham was a director at Booz Allen Hamilton, a role in which she created and scaled the firm’s AI strategy. She also oversaw the development of its AI governance and risk management procedures and drove initiatives to boost federal agencies’ analytics capabilities for data-driven decision-making.

Featheringham’s appointment follows an earlier leadership change made by Maximus last month, when the company appointed Elisabeth Schmidt as one of its senior vice presidents for technology and consulting services.

