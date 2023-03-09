IRS CIO Nancy Sieger to Join Treasury Department as Chief Technology Officer

Nancy Sieger will step down from her role as chief information officer of the Internal Revenue Service on March 17 to assume the position of chief technology officer at the Department of the Treasury, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

Sieger was selected to serve as CIO of the IRS in February 2021. She served in the role on an interim basis since June 2019.

As CIO, she led efforts to advance the use of technology in support of IRS employees and taxpayers, oversaw the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, managed upgrade work to the agency’s infrastructure to support remote work and led the development of the agency’s information technology strategic plan and IT workforce strategy.

Sieger’s four-decade career at the IRS included time as deputy CIO for filing season and tax reform, acting deputy CIO for operations and associate CIO for applications development.

Jeffrey King, who has been serving as the Treasury’s deputy CIO since September, will join the IRS to serve as acting CIO, according to FNN.