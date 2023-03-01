ICF’s John Wasson & DIA Director Scott Berrier Garner 2023 Wash100 Recognition

John Wasson , chair and CEO of ICF, and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, were celebrated as 2023 Wash100 Award winners and featured by Executive Mosaic in individual spotlights on Wednesday.

For the past decade, the Wash100 has served as the government contracting sector’s go-to list of impactful executives and leaders shaping the federal landscape. Executive Mosaic is proud to single out each of its 100 winners every year to detail how their recent accomplishments and career milestones prime these executives for future meaningful contributions to government missions.

Wasson’s hand in ICF’s overarching company strategy and his commitment to pursuing growth landed him on the Wash100 list for the third consecutive year. Serving as ICF’s leader since 2019, Wasson has worked to better position the company in the federal digital modernization market via key acquisitions and contract awards. Read John Wasson’s full Wash100 profile here .

For Lt. Gen. Berrier, 2023 marks his first year of recognition with the competitive and coveted Wash100 Award. Berrier earned this accolade through his outstanding leadership in providing actionable intelligence to our nation’s defense agencies and global partners at the helm of the DIA. The global intelligence landscape has been volatile and rapidly evolving in the last year, and Berrier has served as an important ballast in the United States intelligence community during this critical time. Click here to read Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier’s profile.

