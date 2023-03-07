House Bills Seek to Promote Innovation in Commercial Satcom Industry

Reps. Cathy Rodgers, R-Wash., chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Frank Pallone, D-N.J., ranking member of the panel, have reintroduced a pair of bills that would advance innovation, security and competition in the commercial satellite communications industry.

The Satellite and Telecommunications Streamlining Act seeks to clarify the Federal Communications Commission’s authorities under the Communications Act as part of efforts to modernize FCC’s satellite licensing rules, incentivize innovation and investment, promote responsible use of space and advance the country’s leadership in next-generation satcom networks, the House panel said Monday.

The Secure Space Act seeks to prohibit the FCC from granting a license to malicious actors based on the framework implemented in the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act.

The bills “will unleash American innovation, streamline our regulatory processes, preserve U.S. technological leadership, and protect our networks from untrusted actors,” Rodgers and Pallone said in a joint statement.

The lawmakers first proposed the measures in December.