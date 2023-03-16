Gen. Chance Saltzman Talks 3 Priorities for Space Force at Senate Subcommittee Hearing

Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations at the U.S. Space Force, said he will prioritize the deployment of combat-ready forces, amplification of the Guardian Spirit. He also said he will prize efforts to strengthen partnerships to enable the service branch to develop a warfighting culture, outpace adversaries and preserve stability in space.

Saltzman, a 2023 Wash100 awardee, shared Tuesday in his prepared remarks before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces subpanel that the service branch is launching initiatives to advance the first line of effort, which is to build up combat-credible space forces.

These initiatives include accelerating the transition to resilient satellite constellations, networks, ground stations and data links; experimenting with organizational constructs that seek to improve readiness by strengthening connections between operations and acquisition activities; developing Operational Test and Training Infrastructure; and creating strategies, tactics and concepts that will allow space agencies to carry out full spectrum operations against adversaries in the emerging threat environment.

To amplify the Guardian Spirit, Saltzman said the service is working to attract the best talent by broadening digital recruitment efforts, advancing the Space Force University Partnership Program, implementing an annual Guardian Field Forum and integrating the Air Force Reserve space element into the military branch as a single component to help enhance its talent management system.

For the third line of effort, the general said the service “will strive to eliminate barriers to collaboration, including over-classification, so the Space Force can build enduring advantages with our partners.”

He told lawmakers that the Space Force is establishing relationships with the intelligence community, NASA, departments of State and Commerce and other federal agencies to meet national security requirements, building partnerships with the commercial sector and developing and carrying out training, educational courses and exercises with allies.